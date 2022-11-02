The last album Yo La Tengo released was a 2020 collection of instrumentals called We Have Amnesia Sometimes. Now the band has announced the impending arrival of their 16th LP.

This Stupid World comes out February 10th and the finds the current lineup of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew, eschewing an outside producer and taking control of the entire album themselves.

This Stupid World tracklist:

1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

2. Fallout

3. Tonight’s Episode

4. Aselestine

5. Until It Happens

0. Apology Letter

7. Brain Capers

8. This Stupid World

9. Miles Away

Check out the first single, “Fallout”…

