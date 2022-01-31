Lucy Dacus is taking a very unique approach to promoting a new song: with a special phone number found on flyers posted around the country. Dacus has made no announcement, but a few very observant fans took to Twitter after they made the discovery of a flyer reading “Nervous About Making The First Move? Call (804) 409-4451 for Kissing Lessons.”

Last night (January 30), a user tweeted:

I went out to get a single tomato from the bodega during a blizzard and happened to see this taped to my local Subway station?!? I was like no way this is a LD [Lucy Dacus] promo that would be too coincidental.. BUT IT IS CALL (804) 409-4451 TO HEAR KISSING LESSONS RIGHT NOW!!

The only confirmation from Dacus came from her retweet of the original discovery. View some of the first fan reactions to “Kissing Lessons” on twitter below.

In Richmond, at Sugar and Twine pic.twitter.com/RrI5NT8QRu — Summer McCarley (@scummermcgnarly) January 30, 2022

hey this is what I have so far! pic.twitter.com/ExhX1brGB9 — wendy (@bergamotperfume) January 29, 2022

