When we told you a few months ago that Lake Street Dive would be doing a sequel to their 2012 covers EP Fun Machine, we couldn’t wait to hear more of their interpretations!

After previously sharing their take on the Bonnie Raitt classic “Nick of Time,” now LSD have released a cover of a tune The Pointer Sisters released in 1984, the funky little ear-worm, “Automatic.”

Even better: Lake Street Dive returned to the street corner in Boston where they first started making music together to film themselves performing the track live!

You can also check out the studio version here…

Fun Machine: The Sequel arrives September 9th.

