YUNGBLUD on How Information Kills Art, Sampling The Cure, & Channeling Radiohead

YUNGBLUD joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new self-titled LP. Dominic Harrison talks about the joy of midnight album releases in the way he used to do for the Arctic Monkeys, why he chose to self-title the record, the criticism one gets when getting more famous and how those moments found their way into songs like Funeral. The British musician/actor discusses the conversational style of lyrics he wanted to do for this round, sampling The Cure, channeling Radiohead and The Jam, and coming up alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Mac Miller.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.