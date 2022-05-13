Singer/songwriter Zach Longoria of the Zach Longoria Project has reinvented himself during the pandemic into a new project called Unusual Heat. His music in the past has contained many different genres and styles but Unusual Heat is clearly focused on danceable R&B which Zach nails with his fluid voice and style. He just released a new song called “Every Time I Close My Eyes” which is now available on Youtube, Bandcamp, and soon to be on other streaming platforms. We asked Zach about the song and this new project. He replied:

Unusual Heat is my solo endeavor which sounds odd as my other band has my name in it but alas. ZLP was very collaborative. During Covid I had a lot of time to sit alone and I had been working on this particular song “every time I close my eyes” for almost a year. At this point, fast-forward two more years and a handful of different mixes, and I finally had a finished product. I wrote this song with Nashville artist Conner Broome from the Broomstix who also used to play in ZLP for a little while. I also used Pinky Liberace on bass, Will Breckinridge on drums, and Heaven McCoury, grandson of Del McCoury on guitar. Also featured on this track, doing all the vocal layering, is the one and only Zaniah. Once Covid ended and the dust settled, I all the sudden had a handful of songs built around this idea. So here I am. Here it is.