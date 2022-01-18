Zakk Wylde His Own Mt. Riffmore, Ridiculous Music Videos, & Ozzy’s No More Tears

Zakk Wylde sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Black Label Society album, Doom Crew Inc, how the lockdown had him sidelined at home for the first time in decades, and the album’s showcase of it’s twin guitar attack. The legendary guitarist digs into his thoughts on the prowess of other musicians, being a reflection of the music we listen to, and the ridiculous fun they had shooting the videos for End of Days and Set You Free. Wylde also takes us back to 1991 for the 30th anniversary of Ozzy Osborne’s No More Tears album and discusses what it was like to be a hard rock band in the age of grunge.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.