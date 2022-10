Louisville’s Zu Zu Ya Ya is a “Be-Here-Now Modern Psychedelic Funk Rock” band with a new album called Center of the Universe. We first connected with the feel-good performers during our Louisville Music COVIDiary series when they shared their song “Tell The Truth.”

They have returned with a 9-track full-length album that is packed with energy, passion, and contagious grooves. Listen to Zu Zu Ya Ya‘s new album Center of the Universe below.