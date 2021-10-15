My Morning Jacket is back with another single from their upcoming self-titled album. The new song, titled “Complex” follows the release of “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and “Love Love Love.”

My Morning Jacket is set to be released on October 22, and 91.9 WFPK is celebrating with My Morning Jacket Day. Listen for My Morning Jacket and MMJ-related music all day, and enter to win a rare autographed test pressing of the album.

Listen to the new single “Complex” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.