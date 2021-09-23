Fresh off his moving rendition of “River” with Jon Batiste at the Emmy Awards last Sunday night, Leon Bridges made another late night appearance this week.

Bridges dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform one of our favorite tracks from his new album, Gold-Diggers Sound.

Watch Leon Bridges perform “Motorbike”– and break out some impressive moves!

And don’t forget 91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Leon Bridges in concert at the Louisville Palace next year!

