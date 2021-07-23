As we told you earlier this week, the fabulous Brandi Carlile will release a new album, In These Silent Days, October 1st.

We also shared the beautiful lead single “Right On Time” as well– but as we all know, no recording can compare to the majesty of Carlile performing live.

And that’s just what she did, appearing this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a breathtaking performance of the song.

Carlile started at the piano then transitioned to join the Hanseroth twins (Phil and Tim) and the rest of the band for a rendition that grew in intensity and packed such a vocal punch, the audience responded audibly at times.

Watch Brandi Carlile‘s astonishing performance of “Right on Time”…

