When Angel Olsen announced she would release a new album alongside a film, we were intrigued!

The film portion of Big Time was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch and was inspired by a significant loss in Olsen’s life.

“At the time of my mothers passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel. Later on I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs. She added dialogue and events, some that are based in reality and others that haven’t happened, to create a story arc around my dream, to give it a thicker plot, using the music videos within and creating a larger film. I’ve always had a vivid imagination and it was really special to make these subconscious moments real, but it was also a really emotional and raw process and felt almost at times like a spiritual clearing, that by putting myself in the story and moving pieces of it around, I also personally had to re-examine my losses and find a new way to process the events that actually took place in my life. Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public… and it serves as an homage to my mother. I only wish my mom was here to listen to the record, because something tells me that she would have really liked this one.”

Check out the trailer for the film Big Time…

Angel Olsen‘s album Big Time arrives June 3rd, with the film arriving the day before.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.