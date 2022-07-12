We told you last month about the Watkins Family Hour‘s forthcoming all-star release, Vol. II, with a preview of the first single.

The now the brother/sister duo of Sara and Sean Watkins have shared another track, this one featuring the one and only Fiona Apple!

“(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You” was first recorded by Stuart Hamblen in 1950 and later covered by the likes of Ernest Tubb, Dean Martin and Johnny Cash.

But this piano-driven version with featuring the Watkins siblings and Apple is an absolute delight, enhanced by steel guitar and the fiddle of Sara Watkins.

Check it out…

Watkins Family Hour, Vol. II arrives August 19th.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.