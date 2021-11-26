Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have a Louisville trio called MVP and their version of a signature song for The Youngbloods “Get Together” originally recorded in 1967. The song was written by Dino Valenti of Quicksilver Messenger Service but The Youngbloods had the hit on their self-titled release.

From MVP’s Phil Ragland:

“We’ve chosen Get Together as an anthem of the peace and love movement of the sixties, and as a cry for unity in today’s troubled world. MVP is Marty Miller, Vicki Miller, and Phil Ragland. We are three friends… laughing, loving, hanging out, and playing music.”

Major extra points for wearing 60’s garb!!!